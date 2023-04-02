Menu

Police investigate fatal bicycle collision in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 1:56 pm
NRP investigate fatal crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake View image in full screen
An 81-year-old woman was killed after a collision involving a bicycle. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara Regional Police are looking into a fatal collision involving a bicycle and a pedestrian.

On Saturday just after 1:30 p.m., Niagara police and emergency services responded to the collision on Queenston Street, near Dee Road, in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Read more: Driver dead following two-vehicle crash in St. Catharines

Police learned an 81-year-old woman was attempting to walk across the street, and was struck by a 64-year-old cyclist. She was pronounced dead after she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation and no charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information or video can reach the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

TrafficFatal CollisionCyclistSeniorNiagara-on-the-LakeNOTLoctagenarian
