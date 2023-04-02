Police investigate fatal bicycle collision in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are looking into a fatal collision involving a bicycle and a pedestrian.

On Saturday just after 1:30 p.m., Niagara police and emergency services responded to the collision on Queenston Street, near Dee Road, in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police learned an 81-year-old woman was attempting to walk across the street, and was struck by a 64-year-old cyclist. She was pronounced dead after she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation and no charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information or video can reach the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.