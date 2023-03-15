Menu

Driver dead following two-vehicle crash in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 5:42 pm
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating a crash between a truck and a hatchback in St. Catharines on March 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating a crash between a truck and a hatchback in St. Catharines on March 15, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
A driver is dead following a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash involving a box truck and a hatchback sedan in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Vine and Scott streets.

“A 29-year-old man from the Town of Lincoln was operating a white Freightliner box truck when a collision occurred with a blue Toyota Matrix,” NRPS Const. Barry Ravenek told Global News in an email.

Read more: Police alert car owners in Niagara Falls of recent ‘spike’ in catalytic converter thefts

He said a 74-year-old woman from St. Catharines, the driver of Toyota, was killed.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

