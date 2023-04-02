Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Thunderbirds push past Rockets in 4-1 win in Seattle

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 12:38 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Seattle Thunderbirds dominated the third period against the Kelowna Rockets for a 4-1 win at the Accesso ShoWar Centre in Kent, Wash., on Saturday night.

The eighth-seeded Rockets held their own for 40 minutes against the top-ranked T-Birds.

Kelowna fell behind in the first period on a power play goal, but the Rockets were able to battle back in the second period and tie the game.

Adam Kydd was able to work Carson Golder’s missed shot back into the crease where Dylan Wightman jammed it past Thomas Milic to tie the game. Wightman scored the team’s only goal of the night.

Read more: Junior hockey: Rockets open playoffs with loss, Vees stomp Trail

Seattle pulled ahead in the third period with two unanswered goals before adding an empty net goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Lucas Ciona restored the T-Birds’ lead just before the midway point of the third period. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan’s shot found its way through Jari Kykkanen’s five-hole to give Seattle a two-goal cushion. Jared Davidson iced the game with an empty netter.

Trending Now

Kykkanen was in net again for the Rockets, facing 47 shots he was able to turn aside 44 of them.

Seattle outshot Kelowna 48 to 26. Thunderbirds now hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The series will shift to Kelowna for Game 3 on Tuesday and Game 4 on Wednesday at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m.

More on Sports
KelownaOkanaganKelowna RocketsbchlSeattleSeattle Thunderbirdsprospera placeBC Hockey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers