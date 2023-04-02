Thunderbirds push past Rockets in 4-1 win in Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

The Seattle Thunderbirds dominated the third period against the Kelowna Rockets for a 4-1 win at the Accesso ShoWar Centre in Kent, Wash., on Saturday night.

The eighth-seeded Rockets held their own for 40 minutes against the top-ranked T-Birds.

Kelowna fell behind in the first period on a power play goal, but the Rockets were able to battle back in the second period and tie the game.

Adam Kydd was able to work Carson Golder’s missed shot back into the crease where Dylan Wightman jammed it past Thomas Milic to tie the game. Wightman scored the team’s only goal of the night.

Seattle pulled ahead in the third period with two unanswered goals before adding an empty net goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Lucas Ciona restored the T-Birds’ lead just before the midway point of the third period. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan’s shot found its way through Jari Kykkanen’s five-hole to give Seattle a two-goal cushion. Jared Davidson iced the game with an empty netter.

Kykkanen was in net again for the Rockets, facing 47 shots he was able to turn aside 44 of them.

Seattle outshot Kelowna 48 to 26. Thunderbirds now hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The series will shift to Kelowna for Game 3 on Tuesday and Game 4 on Wednesday at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m.