Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify remains in Okotoks, Alta. homicide investigation

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 4:10 pm
Tara Miller (Mbugua), a 37-year-old Calgary resident was found dead off Highway 522 in Okotoks, Alta. Thursday. View image in full screen
Tara Miller (Mbugua), a 37-year-old Calgary resident was found dead off Highway 522 in Okotoks, Alta. Thursday. Courtesy of: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police continue to investigate a homicide after finding human remains near Highway 552 and intersection 128 Street East near Okotoks, Alta. on Thursday.

The body was identified as 37-year-old Calgary resident Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua.

Read more: Calgary police ask for further security, dashcam video after woman’s death ruled homicide

Police are looking for any information about suspicious sightings in the area between Wednesday, March 29 at noon and Thursday, March 30 at 5 p.m. They also hope to speak with anyone who knew Tara or were in contact with her in the days leading up to her death.

Trending Now

While the Turner Valley RCMP, Okotoks RCMP and Calgary Police Service continue to worth together on the investigation, they ask anyone with any information about the incident, those responsible or Tara’s whereabouts leading up to her death to contact police at 403-933-4262.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be sent in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPCalgary Police ServiceHomicideHomicide InvestigationOkotoksOkotoks homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers