Police identify remains in Okotoks, Alta. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to investigate a homicide after finding human remains near Highway 552 and intersection 128 Street East near Okotoks, Alta. on Thursday.

The body was identified as 37-year-old Calgary resident Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua.

Police are looking for any information about suspicious sightings in the area between Wednesday, March 29 at noon and Thursday, March 30 at 5 p.m. They also hope to speak with anyone who knew Tara or were in contact with her in the days leading up to her death.

While the Turner Valley RCMP, Okotoks RCMP and Calgary Police Service continue to worth together on the investigation, they ask anyone with any information about the incident, those responsible or Tara’s whereabouts leading up to her death to contact police at 403-933-4262.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be sent in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.