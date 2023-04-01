Police identify remains in Okotoks, Alta. homicide investigation

Police continue to investigate a homicide after finding human remains near Highway 552 and intersection 128 Street East near Okotoks, Alta. on Thursday.
The body was identified as 37-year-old Calgary resident Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua.
Read more: Calgary police ask for further security, dashcam video after woman’s death ruled homicide
Police are looking for any information about suspicious sightings in the area between Wednesday, March 29 at noon and Thursday, March 30 at 5 p.m. They also hope to speak with anyone who knew Tara or were in contact with her in the days leading up to her death.
While the Turner Valley RCMP, Okotoks RCMP and Calgary Police Service continue to worth together on the investigation, they ask anyone with any information about the incident, those responsible or Tara’s whereabouts leading up to her death to contact police at 403-933-4262.
Anonymous tips can be sent in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
- Woman who knew teen stabbed in Toronto subway found him injured, tried to save his life
- Man arrested for making over 20 ‘swatting’ calls across U.S., Canada
- 3 people arrested in alleged Tekashi 6ix9ine gym attack, robbery
- Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
Comments