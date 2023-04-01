Rajan Sawhney nominated as UCP candidate for Calgary-North West

Send this page to someone via email

The province has announced the United Conservative Party candidacy of Rajan Sawhney for Calgary-North West.

Sawhney previously declined to run in her current jurisdiction of Calgary-North East.

The spot in Calgary-North West opened up earlier this month after minister Sonya Savage announced she would not be running in the upcoming election.

Sawhney, the minister of trade, immigration and multiculturalism under Danielle Smith’s current UCP government, was elected in 2019 for the Calgary-North East riding.

Premier Smith said Sawhney has played a vital role in her cabinet and wanted to keep Sawhney involved even after she initially stepped down.

Story continues below advertisement

“When she stepped down in North East, we knew the timing wasn’t right, we knew we needed to get these nominations going … it wasn’t the right timing for her,” Smith said during her radio show Your Province, Your Premier Saturday morning.

“She’s been doing incredible work on clearing pathways so that more people can come into our province; she’s been helping with Ukrainian settlement and doing a tremendous job.

“So, when Sonya Savage told me she was going to step down so that she could spend more time with family, I went back to minister Sawhney and I said ‘Do you think you might want to run there?’”

Michael Lisboa-Smith, the NDP nominee slated to run in Calgary-North West said he looks forward to a competitive election later this spring.

“I know many folks will be asking why Rajan Sawhney is appointed the UCP candidate in our community after she declined to contest the UCP nomination in the riding she currently represents,” he said in a statement.

“I welcome Rajan Sawhney to the Calgary-North West race. I’m very proud to have been nominated by our local members in a competitive nomination and our team has been on the doorsteps and out in the community for the past six months. Our neighbours are eager to get rid of the chaos and costs of Danielle Smith and the UCP.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta provincial election is set for May 29.