Politics

Alberta Environment Minister Sonya Savage says she won’t seek re-election this spring

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 4:40 pm
Alberta's Minister of Energy Sonya Savage announces expanding coal mining restrictions on the Eastern Slopes of Alberta in Calgary, Friday, March 4, 2022.
Alberta's Minister of Energy Sonya Savage announces expanding coal mining restrictions on the Eastern Slopes of Alberta in Calgary, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Hours after a cabinet colleague announced he would not be seeking re-election when Albertans head to the polls later this spring, Environment Minister Sonya Savage announced she too has decided not to put her name on the ballot.

“Over the past four years, I have had the tremendous honour and privilege to serve as MLA for Calgary-Northwest and as Minister of Environment and Minister of Energy,” she said in a statement posted to social media on Friday afternoon. “After deep reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election and to spend more time with my family.

“I will continue to serve out my term and look forward to supporting Premier (Danielle) Smith and my colleagues win the next election.”

READ MORE: Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews not seeking re-election

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Travis Toews, the MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti, announced in a letter posted on social media that he will not run in the May 29 election.

More to come…

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsOil and GasUCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta EnvironmentAlberta energyDanielle SmithSonya Savage
