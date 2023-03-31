Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

λugʷaləs becomes first baby in B.C. to have his Indigenous name on birth certificate

λugʷaləs K’ala’ask Shaw finally has a birth certificate to call his own.

The 14-month-old is the first child in British Columbia to have his Indigenous name on his registration.

“It’s a win for us,” said the boy’s mother, Crystal Smith, earlier this week. “It’s definitely something to be celebrated, but it’s also not finished.”

Getting to this point has taken most of Shaw’s short life. The family sued B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency after it refused to register their infant’s name three times due to its Kwak’wala lettering.

‘That’s emotions, mama’: B.C. boy and mom share heartfelt talk before bedtime

A four-year-old boy in Prince George, B.C., is getting worldwide attention for a heartfelt conversation with his mom before bedtime.

Jonisa Padernos filmed her young son Aldie as he shared a range of emotions he went through in a day, including sadness when he wasn’t allowed to go outside. After exchanging a few words of wisdom, however, Aldie and his mom share a hug.

“There’s no one else that matters to me so much,” he says.

The clip has gone viral on TikTok, accumulating 9.8 million views in one day. Users expressed their awe in the comment section over Aldie’s advanced emotional intelligence.

Women’s mobile primary care program launched in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society (VAHS) and First Nations Aboriginal Primary Care Network launched a women’s mobile primary care program in the Downtown Eastside this week.

The program will provide wraparound, low-barrier access care with knowledge keepers, elders and healers, along with doctors, nurses and social workers.

“We are happy to have this up and running, this van is really important to us,” said Rosemary Stager-Wallace, VAHS executive director.

“It is going to bring primary care to the Downtown Eastside to some of our most vulnerable women.”

‘Unheard of’: The plan to bring Lolita the orca, captive for 50 years, back to Puget Sound

The second-oldest orca in captivity is set to be returned to her home waters of Puget Sound. Lolita was captured as a four-year-old calf and has spent 53 years at the Miami Seaquarium.

“It’s a big step for humans to realize that, you know, what we’ve done in the past can be corrected,” said Josh McInnes, a marine ecologist and marine mammal researcher at the University of British Columbia.

“In a way, we can kind of make up for some of this negative scope of humans that we’ve had over the decades with killer whales.”

It will take between 18 to 24 months to relocate Lolita, who is also known as Tokitae or Toki, from the Miami facility back to the northwestern coast of the U.S.

Vancouver-produced film breaks boundaries, sheds light on family life with autism

A new coming-of-age film produced in Vancouver is shedding light on the complexities of family relationships and life with autism.

When Time Got Louder opened in select Canadian theatres on Friday, ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. It’s the story of a college-bound woman exploring her independence and sexuality, leaving behind her family and non-verbal brother living with autism.

The film is inspired by the life of its writer and director Connie Cocchia, who is queer, and has a brother who is on the autism spectrum.

“I felt this was a great opportunity for me to come out and actually show this side of myself that I’ve had buried for so long,” the Vancouver filmmaker told Global News.

“For me, it was always really important to create content that showed, you know, our experiences in these communities and how autism impacts not just the individual but the whole family.”