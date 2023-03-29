Menu

‘That’s emotions, mama’: B.C. boy and mom share heartfelt talk before bedtime

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:44 pm
WATCH: A mom and her 4-year-old son had a heartfelt conversation to help him process his feelings before bedtime, at their home in Prince George, British Columbia. Video captured by Jonisa Padernos shows her young son Aldie deeply contemplate the emotional journey he went on that day.
A four-year-old boy in Prince George, B.C., is getting worldwide attention for a heartfelt conversation with his mom before bedtime one night.

Video captured by Jonisa Padernos shows her young son Aldie talking about the range of emotions he went through that day.

Aldie is talking to his mom about how his feelings were hurt when she wouldn’t take him outside, presumably to play.

“So that’s why I didn’t want to make a small choice,” Aldie says.

Parents will often give their children choices, which can be categorized as “big” or “small” for them.

“Earlier, I couldn’t go outside because I was still a little sad,” Aldie says.

“But that was a consequence,” Padernos explains, telling him that people don’t always get what they want.

Aldie says he was still a little upset but mom reassures him that everyone gets upset sometimes.

“Life is like that,” Padernos says. “We get upset, we get mad, we cry.”

“That’s emotions, mama,” Aldie says.

Read more: Tiny B.C. toddler becomes viral TikTok sensation working in his parents’ store

He says you feel better after you cry, even if you are upset, or angry or experience many different kinds of emotions.

After exchanging their words of wisdom, Aldie and his mom share a hug.

“There’s no one else that matters to me so much,” he says.

The clip has gone viral on TikTok, accumulating 9.8 million views in one day. Users expressed their awe in the comment section over Aldie’s advanced emotional intelligence.

