Fatal motorcycle crash closes Macleod Trail in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Calgary thoroughfare was shut down after a motorcycle accident.

Alberta Health Services EMS said at around 3:20 p.m., it received a call about an accident on Macleod Trail at 31 Avenue in the northbound lanes.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said a nearby ambulance was able to rapidly respond to the accident.

He said nearby motorists tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on NB Macleod Tr and 31 Ave SW, nB Macleod Tr closed at 31 Ave. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/GDLshU9A4k — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 31, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Several witnesses were able to describe some information to EMS and other first responders of what occurred. However, in the end, unfortunately, this gentleman was declared deceased here at the scene,” Brideaux said.

“The motorcycle was observed to lose control resulting in the collision. However, the factors leading to it are still under investigation.”

⛔ROAD CLOSURE: Please be advised that southbound Macleod Trail is closed at 31 Avenue S.W. as we investigate a fatal collision. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Please use alternative routes. #yyc #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/j20oelcNyL — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 31, 2023

Northbound and southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed.

Calgary police said they expected the road to be closed for “several hours” and advised motorists to find alternate routes.

Police said the fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. EMS said no other people were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

1 2 View image in gallery mode A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail with police nearby following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. Global News 2 2 View image in gallery mode A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. Global News

More to come…