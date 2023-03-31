Fatal motorcycle crash closes Macleod Trail in Calgary

A popular Calgary thoroughfare was shut down after a motorcycle accident.
Alberta Health Services EMS said at around 3:20 p.m., it received a call about an accident on Macleod Trail at 31 Avenue in the northbound lanes.
EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said a nearby ambulance was able to rapidly respond to the accident.
He said nearby motorists tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.
“Several witnesses were able to describe some information to EMS and other first responders of what occurred. However, in the end, unfortunately, this gentleman was declared deceased here at the scene,” Brideaux said.
“The motorcycle was observed to lose control resulting in the collision. However, the factors leading to it are still under investigation.”
Northbound and southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed.
Calgary police said they expected the road to be closed for “several hours” and advised motorists to find alternate routes.
Police said the fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. EMS said no other people were injured.
More to come…
- Rogers-Shaw deal approved — with ‘unprecedented’ conditions. Here’s what to know
- As Ontario announces minimum wage increase, here’s how others compare
- On foreign interference, Canada playing ‘whack-a-mole’ to China’s chess: expert
- N.S. doctor denies he failed in his duties after woman dies during long ER wait
Comments