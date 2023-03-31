Menu

Traffic

Fatal motorcycle crash closes Macleod Trail in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 6:16 pm
A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. Global News
A popular Calgary thoroughfare was shut down after a motorcycle accident.

Alberta Health Services EMS said at around 3:20 p.m., it received a call about an accident on Macleod Trail at 31 Avenue in the northbound lanes.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said a nearby ambulance was able to rapidly respond to the accident.

He said nearby motorists tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

“Several witnesses were able to describe some information to EMS and other first responders of what occurred. However, in the end, unfortunately, this gentleman was declared deceased here at the scene,” Brideaux said.

“The motorcycle was observed to lose control resulting in the collision. However, the factors leading to it are still under investigation.”

 

Northbound and southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed.

Calgary police said they expected the road to be closed for “several hours” and advised motorists to find alternate routes.

Police said the fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. EMS said no other people were injured.

12
A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail with police nearby following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail with police nearby following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. Global News
22
A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A motorcycle lays on its side on Macleod Trail following a fatal collision on March 31, 2023. Global News

More to come…

