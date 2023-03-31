Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Edmonton man critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 19

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 5:24 pm
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 in Leduc County on Friday, March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 in Leduc County, Alta., on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Edmonton was left in life-threatening condition after his car and a truck collided on a highway just south of the city in Leduc County.

The two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 happened around 6 a.m. Friday, prompting RCMP to shut down that stretch of the road.

A silver sedan and a white Dodge Ram pickup both suffered extensive front-end damage.

Read more: 2nd phase of Highway 19 twinning to get underway near Devon: ‘We are ecstatic’

RCMP said the 34-year-old driver of the sedan, a man who lives in Edmonton, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The 53-year-old driver of the truck, a man from Holland Landing, Ont., was assessed and release at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 in Leduc County on Friday, March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 in Leduc County on Friday, March 31, 2023. Global News

The crash west of the QEII overpass left Highway 19 shut down in that area for several hours, however, it reopened Friday afternoon once the scene was cleaned up.

Trending Now

Alberta Transportation is in the process of widening Highway 19, which sees nearly 10,000 commuter and commercial vehicles a day on the 12-kilometre stretch between the town of Devon and the QEII — however, the section of road where the crash happened is still a single-lane roadway.

A collision reconstructionist was called in to investigate and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

Click to play video: 'Summer road construction season underway across Alberta'
Summer road construction season underway across Alberta
Advertisement
More on Canada
Highway crashAlberta highwayHighway 19Highway 19 AlbertaHighway 19 collisionHighway 19 Leduc CountyHighway 19 widening
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers