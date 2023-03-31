Edmonton man critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 19

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Edmonton was left in life-threatening condition after his car and a truck collided on a highway just south of the city in Leduc County.

The two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 happened around 6 a.m. Friday, prompting RCMP to shut down that stretch of the road.

A silver sedan and a white Dodge Ram pickup both suffered extensive front-end damage.

RCMP said the 34-year-old driver of the sedan, a man who lives in Edmonton, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The 53-year-old driver of the truck, a man from Holland Landing, Ont., was assessed and release at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle, RCMP said.

View image in full screen A two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 254 in Leduc County on Friday, March 31, 2023. Global News

The crash west of the QEII overpass left Highway 19 shut down in that area for several hours, however, it reopened Friday afternoon once the scene was cleaned up.

Alberta Transportation is in the process of widening Highway 19, which sees nearly 10,000 commuter and commercial vehicles a day on the 12-kilometre stretch between the town of Devon and the QEII — however, the section of road where the crash happened is still a single-lane roadway.

A collision reconstructionist was called in to investigate and the cause of the crash is not yet known.