Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 23 2018 8:04pm 00:25 Serious injury collision closes Highway 19 A serious multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Highway 19 south of Edmonton on Friday night. RCMP confirm at least one person was killed. Emergency crews respond to deadly multi-vehicle crash south of Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045240/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045240/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?