Sports

Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko won’t wear Pride warm up jersey: coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canuck defenseman Quinn Hughes on wearing Pride Night jerseys'
Vancouver Canuck defenseman Quinn Hughes on wearing Pride Night jerseys
The Vancouver Canucks will wear their Pride Night warm-up jerseys before Friday's game against Calgary at Rogers Arena. After the controversy in other NHL markers about the jersey, defenseman Quinn Hughes says the Canucks players are happy the team is wearing them.
Coach Rick Tocchet says Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won’t wear a themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver hosts its annual Pride night on Friday.

Tocchet says he respects the decision the Russian winger made in consultation with his family.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks to wear themed warm-up jerseys for annual Pride night Friday

The jerseys, designed by local artist Christin Hryc, feature a rainbow and flowers across the Canucks’ orca logo, and rainbow patches on the shoulders.

The Vancouver Canucks 2023 Pride Night jersey. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Canucks 2023 Pride Night jersey. Vancouver Canucks
Click to play video: 'NHL faces controversy over Pride Nights'
NHL faces controversy over Pride Nights

Kuzmenko, 27, has become a fan favourite in his first NHL season due to his wide smile and outgoing personality.

He has 37 goals and 31 assists in 73 games, and leads the Canucks in goals.

Kuzmenko joins a handful of NHL players who’ve declined to wear Pride jerseys this season, including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blue liner Ilya Lyubushkin.

NHLLGBTQVancouver CanucksCanucksPrideLGBTQ2Pride NightNHL Pride NightAndrei KuzmenkoCanucks Pride nightpride jerseykuzmenko pride jerseykuzmenko pride night
© 2023 The Canadian Press

