Okanagan Indian Band chooses new chief and council in Thursday election

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis will retain his seat for another term.

Louis, who has already served six terms, was re-elected by a thin margin over challenger Dan Wilson, according to an OKIB press release.

Louis received 290 votes and Wilson received four fewer. In total, there were 585 ballots cast in the entire election.

2:05 Advance on settlement payment helps OKIB land purchase

The newly-elected chief and council will be sworn in at Head of the Lake Hall on April 3 starting at 9 a.m. They will hold their first council meeting after the ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement

The newly elected Band Council is:

Byron Louis Chief 290

Rachel Marchand Councillor 330

Tim Isaac Councillor 329

Allan Louis Councillor 295

Donna Good Water Councillor 264

Valerie Chiba Councillor 248

Raymond Marchand Councillor 235

Rochelle Saddleman Councillor 233

Floyd Oppenheimer Councillor 232

Viola Brown Councillor 225

Mary Patricia Jack Councillor 215

Located at the head of Okanagan Lake is the Okanagan Indian Band main reserve.

2:11 OKIB officially opens Cultural Arbor in Vernon, B.C

The Okanagan Indian Band comprises six reserves located in the North Okanagan totalling 10,636 ha of reserve land.

These reserves are Okanagan, Otter Lake, Harris, Swan Lake, Priest Valley, and Duck Lake. Members of the Okanagan Indian Band live in various historical villages up along Okanagan Lake, Round Lake, Swan Lake, Duck Lake, Wood Lake, and Kalamalka Lake.

These historical settlements are still highly valued and are occupied by current generations.