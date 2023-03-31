Menu

Canada

Okanagan Indian Band chooses new chief and council in Thursday election

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 4:33 pm
Byron Louis has been re-elected chief of the Okanagan Indian Band. View image in full screen
Byron Louis has been re-elected chief of the Okanagan Indian Band. Global News
Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis will retain his seat for another term.

Louis, who has already served six terms, was re-elected by a thin margin over challenger Dan Wilson, according to an OKIB press release.

Louis received 290 votes and Wilson received four fewer.  In total, there were 585 ballots cast in the entire election.

The newly-elected chief and council will be sworn in at Head of the Lake Hall on April 3 starting at 9 a.m. They will hold their first council meeting after the ceremony.

The newly elected Band Council is:

  • Byron Louis Chief 290
  • Rachel Marchand Councillor 330
  • Tim Isaac Councillor 329
  • Allan Louis Councillor 295
  • Donna Good Water Councillor 264
  • Valerie Chiba Councillor 248
  • Raymond Marchand Councillor 235
  • Rochelle Saddleman Councillor 233
  • Floyd Oppenheimer Councillor 232
  • Viola Brown Councillor 225
  • Mary Patricia Jack Councillor 215

Located at the head of Okanagan Lake is the Okanagan Indian Band main reserve.

The Okanagan Indian Band comprises six reserves located in the North Okanagan totalling 10,636 ha of reserve land.

These reserves are Okanagan, Otter Lake, Harris, Swan Lake, Priest Valley, and Duck Lake. Members of the Okanagan Indian Band live in various historical villages up along Okanagan Lake, Round Lake, Swan Lake, Duck Lake, Wood Lake, and Kalamalka Lake.

These historical settlements are still highly valued and are occupied by current generations.

Okanagan Indian BandOKIBband electionOkanagan Indian Band chiefOkanagan Indian Band electionOKIB chiefOKIB election
