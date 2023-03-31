Long-time Guelph police officer named as new deputy chief

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The city of Guelph, Ont., has a new deputy police chief.

The police services board announced Friday that they have promoted Insp. Steve Gill to the second deputy chief role of the Guelph Police Service.

Most recently, Gill was working in the investigative services department.

According to a news release, Gill is a long-time resident of Guelph and joined the Guelph Police Service in 2001. Before that, he had served four years with the Toronto Police Service.

Read more: Former police officer and retiring fire chief reflects on his time in Guelph

Gill is a graduate of the sociology degree program at the University of Guelph. He also has a certificate in police leadership from Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

The police services board recently reinstated the second deputy chief role after approving the budget for 2022-2023.

Gill will join Daryl Goetz as deputy chief on April 3.