Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Long-time Guelph police officer named as new deputy chief

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 31, 2023 3:49 pm
New Guelph Deputy Police Chief Steve Gill. View image in full screen
New Guelph Deputy Police Chief Steve Gill. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Guelph, Ont., has a new deputy police chief.

The police services board announced Friday that they have promoted Insp. Steve Gill to the second deputy chief role of the Guelph Police Service.

Most recently, Gill was working in the investigative services department.

According to a news release, Gill is a long-time resident of Guelph and joined the Guelph Police Service in 2001. Before that, he had served four years with the Toronto Police Service.

Read more: Former police officer and retiring fire chief reflects on his time in Guelph

Gill is a graduate of the sociology degree program at the University of Guelph. He also has a certificate in police leadership from Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The police services board recently reinstated the second deputy chief role after approving the budget for 2022-2023.

Gill will join Daryl Goetz as deputy chief on April 3.

More on Canada
Guelph NewsGuelph Police ServicePolice Services BoardDeputy ChiefDeputy Police ChiefDaryl GoetzSteve Gill
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers