Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting says spouse of killer was revictimized by RCMP probe

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Final Nova Scotia mass shooting report calls for changes in RCMP, rethinking policing'
Final Nova Scotia mass shooting report calls for changes in RCMP, rethinking policing
The final report into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for widespread changes to the national police force, the RCMP. It says it's time to rethink the role of police when it comes to public safety. Skye Bryden-Blom has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The final report of the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says the gunman’s partner — a survivor of his violent domestic abuse — was revictimized by the RCMP investigation into the tragedy.

Gabriel Wortman’s rampage left 22 dead in April 2020 and began when he assaulted his partner, Lisa Banfield, who escaped and survived by hiding in the woods.

Read more: ‘There were failures’: N.S. shooting inquiry report slams RCMP response to 2020 tragedy

The inquiry’s report says the Mounties’ treatment of Banfield during their investigation is an example of the type of revictimization that discourages women who survive gender-based violence from seeking help.

The report notes that Banfield voluntarily told police details about Wortman from the back of an ambulance just hours after he had violently assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Interim RCMP commissioner hasn’t read mass casualty report but ‘committed to go through’ recommendations

It says police failed to photograph her injuries or arrange for victim services to offer her support, adding that Banfield co-operated fully with the RCMP investigation.

Trending Now

After Banfield took Mounties through an in-depth, on-site re-enactment of her assault, the RCMP charged her with unlawfully transferring the gunman ammunition — though the charge was later withdrawn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

More on Canada
RCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPDomestic Violencenova scotia shootingMass Casualty Commissiongender-based violenceIntimate Partner ViolenceNova Scotia Shooting InquiryLisa Banfieldmass casualty commission reportnova scotia shooting inquiry report
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers