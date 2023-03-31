Man wanted after massage therapist sexually assaulted during session: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they are looking to identify a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a massage therapist during a session last week.

Police said on March 21 at around 4:40 p.m., a man went to a spa in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area.

Investigators allege the man requested a massage and during it, he sexually assaulted the attendant.

The suspect then fled the area.

Police have released an image of the man and described him as in his 20s, about five feet five inches, with a medium build, black medium-length hair, and clean shaven face.

He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a red toque, a windbreaker with two stripes on each sleeve, and white running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.