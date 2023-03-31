Wellington County youth faces charges related to sexual assault investigation

See more sharing options

A 14-year-old from Wellington County has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation.

Wellington County OPP were informed on March 7 about a number of incidents that occurred between February 2022 and December 2022.

Investigators say three youths were sexually assaulted by another youth.

They say in one of the incidents, intimate photographs of another youth were shared without consent.

Investigators say the accused was known to the victims.

Police have laid a number of charges against the 14-year-old, including sexual assault, sexual interference, and making child pornography available.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.