Crime

14-year-old Guelph boy charged with sexual assault

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 11:29 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say staff were notified about a sexual assault at a local high school last week. A 14-year-old boy faces charges in connection to the incident. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police say a teenager has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident at a local high school.

On Dec. 9, police said staff were notified of an incident the previous night during a social event at the school.

Read more: Police investigate assault of senior in Guelph

Officers arrested the teenager on Thursday. A 14-year-old boy from Guelph has been charged with sexual assault.

Read more: Investigators use DNA to crack decade-old sexual assault case in Guelph

The boy has been released and will make a court appearance in January.

