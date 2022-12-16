14-year-old Guelph boy charged with sexual assault

See more sharing options

Guelph Police say a teenager has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident at a local high school.

On Dec. 9, police said staff were notified of an incident the previous night during a social event at the school.

Officers arrested the teenager on Thursday. A 14-year-old boy from Guelph has been charged with sexual assault.

The boy has been released and will make a court appearance in January.