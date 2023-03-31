Menu

Traffic

10-year-old boy killed in QEW crash near Beamsville, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 9:55 am
Photo from the scene of a fatal crash on the QEW near Beamsville that killed a 10-year-old boy on March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Photo from the scene of a fatal crash on the QEW near Beamsville that killed a 10-year-old boy on March 30, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter
The Ontario Provincial Police say a 10-year-old boy has died after a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW near Beamsville.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. on the QEW Niagara-bound lanes near Tufford Road in the town of Lincoln.

Schmidt said a vehicle, operated by a 31-year-old woman from Mississauga, was approaching slowing or stopped traffic when it rear-ended another vehicle.

That vehicle was a white SUV being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Beamsville with two 10-year-old brothers in the backseat, Schmidt said.

The SUV was then pushed forward into another white SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman from Milton.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the 10-year-old boys was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The boy was pronounced dead in hospital a few hours later at around 9 p.m., Schmidt said.

The 44-year-old mother and the 37-year-old Milton woman were both taken to hospital as well but with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old Mississauga woman from the first vehicle was not injured, Schmidt said.

The roads were closed by about 1 a.m. Friday as investigators collected evidence. Roads have since reopened. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

“The roads were dry, the sun was shining, visibility was clear,” Schmidt said. “There was some congestion ahead due to likely afternoon rush hour traffic, but this is certainly a very tragic investigation and our hearts go out to those family members and loved ones of this 10-year-old boy.”

No charges have yet been laid.

Story continues below advertisement

 

