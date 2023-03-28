Man in serious condition after being trapped under truck in Highway 401 crash: officials

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after a crash on Highway 401 near Renforth Drive in Toronto.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said Toronto officers responded to a collision involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Officials with Toronto fire told Global News that a tractor trailer struck a vehicle, trapping it underneath. One person was reportedly trapped and extracted.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult male patient to a trauma centre. He was in serious but stable condition.

The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

