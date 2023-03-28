Menu

Traffic

Man in serious condition after being trapped under truck in Highway 401 crash: officials

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 8:27 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
A man has been taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after a crash on Highway 401 near Renforth Drive in Toronto.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said Toronto officers responded to a collision involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Officials with Toronto fire told Global News that a tractor trailer struck a vehicle, trapping it underneath. One person was reportedly trapped and extracted.

Read more: Fatal high-speed Toronto crash happened after owner pursued car thief: police sources

Paramedics said that they transported an adult male patient to a trauma centre. He was in serious but stable condition.

The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

OPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 401Toronto ParamedicsToronto FireToronto crashToronto CollisionRenforth Drive
