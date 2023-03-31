Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Pope Francis’ health has improved, set to leave hospital on Saturday, Vatican says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 31, 2023 8:09 am
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis’ health ‘improving’ during hospitalization'
Pope Francis’ health ‘improving’ during hospitalization
WATCH: Pope Francis’ health 'improving' during hospitalization
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pope Francis is expected to leave hospital on Saturday pending the results of his latest medical tests, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday.

The pope, 86 and suffering from a number of ailments, was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital two days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties.

He was diagnosed with bronchitis and has responded well to an infusion of antibiotics, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Read more: ‘Work to be done’: 1 year after residential schools apology, Vatican rejects Doctrine of Discovery

“His Holiness is expected to return to Santa Marta tomorrow, once the results of the latest tests from this morning are known,” the Vatican said.

Santa Marta is a residence next to St. Peter’s Basilica where the pope lives.

Story continues below advertisement

Highlighting the pope’s improved health, the Vatican said he had pizza last night in hospital with his doctors, nurses, assistants and security personnel.

Earlier on Friday, the dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, told Italian news agency Adnkronos that the pope might be able to participate in all Easter week celebrations, which kick off on Sunday.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis remains hospitalized with respiratory infection, as Spanish faithful pray'
Pope Francis remains hospitalized with respiratory infection, as Spanish faithful pray

The week includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday nighttime procession by Rome’s Colosseum.

Re said arrangements had been made for Francis to be helped by a cardinal in each of these celebrations.

More on World
Pope FrancisVaticanpope francis newsPope Francis UpdatePope Francis healthPope Francis hospitalPope Francis todayvatican pope francisPope Francis updatespope francis vaticanVatican NewsPope Francis heath news
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers