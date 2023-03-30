Woman arrested in pair of suspected Port Alberni, B.C. arsons

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., say they’ve arrested a woman suspected in a pair of overnight fires.

Police said firefighters were called to two separate fires near the 4800 block of Wallace Street in under an hour on Wednesday evening.

“It is concerning to see deliberate fires being set like this in the centre of town. After multiple suspicious fires were set last year, we understand the public’s concern for the safety of their homes and properties,” Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns said in a media release.

“The comprehensive investigation of front line officers, tied with the vigilance of concerned citizens has hopefully put a damper on an early fire season in the Alberni Valley.”

Mounties said interviews revealed a woman had been present at both fires, and that they arrested a woman in her 30s, who is known to police, a short time later.

The suspect has since been released on “strict conditions,” police said.