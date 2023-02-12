Menu

Fire

Suspicious fire destroys 3 boats, damages 7 at Vancouver’s Granville Island dock

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire destroys three boats, damages seven more in Vancouver’s Granville Island'
Suspicious fire destroys three boats, damages seven more in Vancouver’s Granville Island
More than 40 Vancouver firefighters responded to a suspicious fire that has destroyed three 40-foot boats in Granville Island.

A fire at a dock in Vancouver’s Granville Island destroyed three large boats early Sunday.

Vancouver firefighters responded to what they described as a “suspicious” fire shortly after 2 a.m.

A large fire at Granville Island has destroyed three boats.
A large fire at Granville Island has destroyed three boats. Submitted

Crews found an active fire on three newer boats that were tied to a dock.

“Fire boats were called and they arrived on scene first. There were three 40-foot vessels fully involved in fire,” said Ken Gemmil, a Vancouver Fire Department assistant fire chief.

“Forty fighters came and fought the fire from land as well.”

The aftermath of the fire Sunday morning. View image in full screen
The aftermath of the fire Sunday morning. Global News

One of the three destroyed boats sank into the water and seven other boats also sustained damage.

No one was injured in the fire, firefighters said.

“It was a tough one (to access),” Gemmil said.

“There was lots of smoke, heavy black smoke. If it wasn’t for the response of the fire boats, this whole marina would have lit up.”

Vancouver police were at the scene investigating alongside firefighters. Gemmil said at this point the fire is “suspicious.”

Gemmil also said one of the three boats has connections to Vancouver’s International Boat show, which was held last week.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

Click to play video: 'Investigators on scene after two people die in North Vancouver house fire'
Investigators on scene after two people die in North Vancouver house fire
