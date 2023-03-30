Vancouver Police release new image of suspect in Chinese Cultural Centre arson

Vancouver police have released new images of a person accused of setting a fire at the city’s Chinese Cultural Centre last weekend.
Police and firefighters were called to the alley behind the cultural centre around 5 p.m. on March 26.
The fire caused thousands of dollars of smoke and water damage to the facility.
“Arson investigators from our Major Crime Section have been working since Sunday to collect evidence in this case, and we’re now releasing these images with hopes someone recognizes the suspect,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.
“This fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the building, and it has been extremely upsetting to the community. Thankfully, no one was injured.”
Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say the fire was deliberately set, and were able to isolate images of a woman allegedly setting the fire from nearby security cameras.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.
- Pizza receipt leads police to 12-year-old suspect in Milwaukee man’s murder
- Tributes pour in across Canada for Quebec police officer killed: ‘Sgt. Breau, rest easy’
- Alleged Quebec cop killer was on probation, had history of mental health problems
- Quebec police carry out anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia
Comments