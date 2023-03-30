Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Vancouver Police release new image of suspect in Chinese Cultural Centre arson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 3:46 pm
Vancouver police release new video of accused Chinatown arsonist
Vancouver police have released new images in the hopes of identifying a person accused of setting a fire at the Chinese Cultural Centre on March 26. Police say the fire caused thousands of dollars in smoke and water damage. 
Vancouver police have released new images of a person accused of setting a fire at the city’s Chinese Cultural Centre last weekend.

Police and firefighters were called to the alley behind the cultural centre around 5 p.m. on March 26.

Vancouver police have released new images of a woman suspected of starting a fire that caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Chinese Cultural Centre. View image in full screen
Vancouver police have released new images of a woman suspected of starting a fire that caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Chinese Cultural Centre. Vancouver police

Read more: Fire at Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre being investigated as arson: police

The fire caused thousands of dollars of smoke and water damage to the facility.

“Arson investigators from our Major Crime Section have been working since Sunday to collect evidence in this case, and we’re now releasing these images with hopes someone recognizes the suspect,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Chinese Cultural Centre fire investigated as arson

“This fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the building, and it has been extremely upsetting to the community. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Read more: 330 supportive housing units for Downtown Eastside to be ready for June, province says

Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say the fire was deliberately set, and were able to isolate images of a woman allegedly setting the fire from nearby security cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

 

ArsonVancouver fireVancouver ChinatownArson suspectChinese Cultural CentreChinatown fireVancouver arsonvancouver suspicious fireVancouver Chinese Cultural Centrechinatown arsonchinatown arson suspectvancouver chinese cultural centre arson
