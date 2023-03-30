Vancouver Police release new image of suspect in Chinese Cultural Centre arson

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released new images of a person accused of setting a fire at the city’s Chinese Cultural Centre last weekend.

Police and firefighters were called to the alley behind the cultural centre around 5 p.m. on March 26.

View image in full screen Vancouver police have released new images of a woman suspected of starting a fire that caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Chinese Cultural Centre. Vancouver police

The fire caused thousands of dollars of smoke and water damage to the facility.

“Arson investigators from our Major Crime Section have been working since Sunday to collect evidence in this case, and we’re now releasing these images with hopes someone recognizes the suspect,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“This fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the building, and it has been extremely upsetting to the community. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say the fire was deliberately set, and were able to isolate images of a woman allegedly setting the fire from nearby security cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.