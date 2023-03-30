Menu

Headline link
Canada

Heritage Bridge in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to close for repairs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 4:09 pm
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
The City of Kitchener says that it is temporarily closing the Heritage Bridge in Victoria Park for repairs.

The bridge was initially closed to vehicular traffic in January by the city, but it now says the bridge to Roos Island will be closed to all traffic.

Read more: Kitchener council approves controversial funeral home expansion

According to a release, the bridge stringers have deteriorated and the there is also significant rotting of wood which requires repairs.

The repairs will take place into the summer months and the Heritage Bridge will remain closed until repairs pass inspection.

Read more: Kitchener accepting donations to send to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

The city notes that Roos Island can still be accessed from the Roland Street Bridge.

