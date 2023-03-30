Heritage Bridge in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to close for repairs

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says that it is temporarily closing the Heritage Bridge in Victoria Park for repairs.

The bridge was initially closed to vehicular traffic in January by the city, but it now says the bridge to Roos Island will be closed to all traffic.

According to a release, the bridge stringers have deteriorated and the there is also significant rotting of wood which requires repairs.

The repairs will take place into the summer months and the Heritage Bridge will remain closed until repairs pass inspection.

The city notes that Roos Island can still be accessed from the Roland Street Bridge.