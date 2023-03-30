Heritage Bridge in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to close for repairs

The City of Kitchener says that it is temporarily closing the Heritage Bridge in Victoria Park for repairs.
The bridge was initially closed to vehicular traffic in January by the city, but it now says the bridge to Roos Island will be closed to all traffic.
According to a release, the bridge stringers have deteriorated and the there is also significant rotting of wood which requires repairs.
The repairs will take place into the summer months and the Heritage Bridge will remain closed until repairs pass inspection.
Trending Now
The city notes that Roos Island can still be accessed from the Roland Street Bridge.
More on Canada
- CRA to roll out new automatic tax filing system. Here’s what to know
- Gaming the game: Ontario professor has advice on how to win Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim
- Paid pregnancy loss leave included in Budget 2023. But who can get it?
- Vatican formally renounces Discovery Doctrine after decades of Indigenous demands
Comments