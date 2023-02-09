Kitchener accepting donations to send to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener has announced that it has teamed up with local members of the Turkish community in accepting donations to send to Turkey and Syria to help those who have been impacted by Monday’s earthquake and the aftershocks that have followed.

More than 17,000 people have been killed while tens of thousands of others have been left to search for food and water in the bitter cold of winter.

“We live in an interconnected world where people from around the globe have made their homes in Kitchener. When tragedy strikes in faraway cities and villages, it is felt deeply by our friends and neighbours,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Our hearts go out to local residents who have loved ones in Turkey, Syria and beyond who are impacted by this disaster. We are pleased to be able to collaborate with community members in their aid efforts.”

Starting Thursday, the city will be accepting supplies at the Forest Heights and Centreville-Chicopee community centres, weekdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and the Kitchener Fire Department Headquarters on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Kitchener Market on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The city says it will be accepting donations at those sites for around the next two weeks.

Musician Juneyt is helping lead support efforts in the area on behalf of the Turkish Culture and Folklore Society of Canada, the Grand River Friendship Society and the Turkish Society of Waterloo Region.

“Our community is doing whatever we can to help our families, friends and people who are injured and homeless because of this tragedy,” Juneyt said.

“People have lost everything. We need to do what we can to ease their pain.”

They are seeking donations of winter clothing (jackets, coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc.), tents, mats and mattresses for tents, blankets and sleeping bags, reusable water bottles, flashlights without batteries, personal hygiene products and canned food and baby formula.

It notes that large, heavy items or things that are not on the above list may not be accepted.

— with files from The Associated Press