Crime

Coroner rules against Toronto officer’s ‘suicide by cop’ theory for Sammy Yatim inquest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Inquest announced looking into the death of Sammy Yatim'
Inquest announced looking into the death of Sammy Yatim
RELATED: Inquest announced looking into the death of Sammy Yatim – Jul 31, 2019
TORONTO — A coroner has denied a request from a former Toronto police officer to explore a theory that a distraught teen he shot was committing “suicide by cop.”

The coroner presiding over the inquest into Sammy Yatim’s death ruled there is no evidence for James Forcillo’s argument that the teen tried to cause his own death through a police interaction, and expert evidence on the theory will not be included in the proceeding.

The inquest was set to begin in November 2022 but was derailed when Forcillo submitted a last-minute motion arguing the proceeding should consider the theory and examine evidence like the teen’s text messages and web browsing history.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Toronto cop who shot Sammy Yatim granted parole'
Ex-Toronto cop who shot Sammy Yatim granted parole

Lawyers for Yatim’s family had argued the motion was an abuse of process that blamed the teen for his own death without evidence to support the assertion.

Story continues below advertisement

Forcillo shot Yatim multiple times in July 2013 while the teen was holding a small knife on an empty streetcar.

The shooting triggered widespread public outrage and protests after cell phone footage of what happened was posted online.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s top court dismisses appeal from former Toronto cop who shot Sammy Yatim'
Canada’s top court dismisses appeal from former Toronto cop who shot Sammy Yatim
