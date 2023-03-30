Menu

Crime

No credible evidence found in online threat made towards Guelph, Ont. schools, police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 30, 2023 11:56 am
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service say they have found no credible evidence in their investigation into several online threats that were made towards area schools.

Investigators say they were informed on Wednesday by a number of residents of messages that were being circulated on social media.

They have concluded that a photo of firearms that was attached to the post was a stock photo and that there were no indications that the firearms in the photo came from anyone locally.

A further investigation revealed that a youth was behind the posts and was spoken to by police who determined that the youth does not pose any risk to public safety.

Read more: OPP investigate threats made at Fergus, Ont. school

Story continues below advertisement

The Upper Grand District School Board released a statement saying they are taking each incident seriously and are working with local authorities.

They say they believe the alleged threats are similar to those that were made toward schools in the greater Toronto area.

The school board says police youth officers will be making increased visits to local high schools on Thursday but added there are no plans to significantly increase police presence in the schools.

Guelph police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Click to play video: '‘Shoot them up’: 6 secondary schools in Peel targeted in online threats'
‘Shoot them up’: 6 secondary schools in Peel targeted in online threats
