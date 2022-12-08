OPP investigate threats made at Fergus, Ont. school

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a threat that was made towards a school in Fergus, Ont.

They were informed Wednesday at 8 p.m. about a message found in a washroom that indicated that something violent would happen at the school.

Investigators say that police and school officials have not been able to substantiate the claims, but they are continuing to look into who made the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.