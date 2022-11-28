Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police clear 2 Toronto middle schools after bomb threats received

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:45 pm
A Toronto police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police say two middle schools in Toronto have been cleared after receiving bomb threats on Monday.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said the first threat was made at Islington Junior Middle School in the Dundas Street West and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

Officers said the school was temporarily placed in a hold and secure.

Read more: Man sent to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in Brampton

In an update, officers said the school had been “cleared by police.”

“No injuries,” police wrote.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a threat was also made to Bloorlea Middle School in the Bloor Street West and The East Mall area just after noon.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers said the school was being evacuated.

In an update, police said the school was also cleared and that no injuries had been reported.

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSTDSBBomb ThreatSchool Threattoronto schools threattoronto middle schools
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers