Police clear 2 Toronto middle schools after bomb threats received

Police say two middle schools in Toronto have been cleared after receiving bomb threats on Monday.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said the first threat was made at Islington Junior Middle School in the Dundas Street West and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

Officers said the school was temporarily placed in a hold and secure.

In an update, officers said the school had been “cleared by police.”

“No injuries,” police wrote.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Dundas St W & Burnhamthorpe Rd

– at Islington Jr Mdl School

– police are investigating reports of a bomb threat

– school is in hold and secure

– no reported injuries #GO2320563

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2022

Police said a threat was also made to Bloorlea Middle School in the Bloor Street West and The East Mall area just after noon.

Officers said the school was being evacuated.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Bloor St W & The East Mall

12:03

– at Bloorlea Mdl School

– police are investigating reports of a bomb threat

– the school is evacuating

– no reported injuries #GO2320575

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2022

In an update, police said the school was also cleared and that no injuries had been reported.