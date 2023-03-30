Vigil planned for teenager killed in stabbing at Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil is set to be held tonight for the 16-year-old boy who police say was killed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station.

The candlelight walk to honour Gabriel Magalhaes is slated to go from the High Park gates along Bloor Street to Keele station, where the teen was stabbed on Saturday night.

The vigil is said to be organized by parents and his former classmates from Keele Street Public School, who described the 16-year-old in social media posts as a lovely friend, student and neighbour who touched many lives.

The teen’s mother has said in media interviews she wants to see more mental health and social supports introduced to tackle the root causes of violence.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The vigil is expected to start at 8 p.m.