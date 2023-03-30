Reports of man with razor blade ‘pacing back and forth’ at TTC station prompts police response

Reports of a man “pacing back and forth” with a razor blade in his hand at a TTC subway station Thursday morning prompted a response from Toronto police.
Police said officers responded to the southbound platform of St. George Station, near Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West, shortly after 9 a.m.
Subway service was temporarily suspended at the station due to the incident, but has since resumed.
Officers searched the area, but the man fled prior to them arriving.
No injuries were reported.
It adds to a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.
On Saturday, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.
