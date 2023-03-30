Menu

Crime

Reports of man with razor blade ‘pacing back and forth’ at TTC station prompts police response

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 10:32 am
Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
WATCH ABOVE: Public safety was always going to be a factor in the upcoming mayoral byelection. But another shocking act of violence on the TTC has solidified the issue as a defining theme. Matthew Bingley reports.
Reports of a man “pacing back and forth” with a razor blade in his hand at a TTC subway station Thursday morning prompted a response from Toronto police.

Police said officers responded to the southbound platform of St. George Station, near Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West, shortly after 9 a.m.

Subway service was temporarily suspended at the station due to the incident, but has since resumed.

Officers searched the area, but the man fled prior to them arriving.

Read more: ‘My beautiful Gabriel’: Family speaks out after boy killed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway stabbing

No injuries were reported.

It adds to a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.

On Saturday, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.

