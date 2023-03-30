Man in hospital after shooting in Montreal’s St-Leonard borough

Montreal police say a young man who was found injured late Wednesday in the parking lot of a small shopping centre was likely the victim of a shooting.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital but police say his life is no longer in danger. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Police say gunfire erupted from a moving vehicle toward the victim around 11:10 p.m. in the city’s St-Leonard borough. It occurred near the intersection of Bonpart and Valdombre streets.
The victim was later found less than a kilometre away in the parking lot on Bélanger Street, near the intersection of Lacordaire Boulevard.
Police set up two security perimeters: one at the scene of the shooting where bullet imprints were found and another where the victim was located.
The canine squad canvassed the area Thursday morning. Images from surveillance cameras will be viewed by police and witnesses will be questioned.
Police say investigators will meet with the victim when his health allows it.
