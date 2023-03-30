Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Body found in Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 3:25 pm
Body found in Otonabee River near CP Rail bridge in Peterborough
WATCH: Peterborough police investigate the discovery of a body in the Otonabee River Thursday morning.
Peterborough police report a body was found in the Otonabee River in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Thursday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m. the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a body in the river near the CP rail bridge near the Holiday Inn hotel.

Read more: OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

The bridge and nearby trails were closed to pedestrian traffic and people were advised to avoid the area as police investigated.

Police say the body of a 46-year-old man was recovered from the river.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., investigate after a body was found in the Otonabee River near the CP Rail bridge on March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., investigate after a body was found in the Otonabee River near the CP Rail bridge on March 30, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Pathways near the CP Rail bridge over the Otonabee River were closed as police investigated the discovery of a body. View image in full screen
Pathways near the CP Rail bridge over the Otonabee River were closed as police investigated the discovery of a body. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The bridge and walkway reopened to the public around 9:25 a.m.

That afternoon, police stated the Office of the Coroner is now investigating with assistance from the police service.

No other details were provided.

More to come.

Peterborough Police ServicePeterboroughBody Founddowntown PeterboroughOtonabee RiverBody RecoveredBody in RiverCP rail bridge
