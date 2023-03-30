Body found in Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

Peterborough police report a body was found in the Otonabee River in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Thursday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m. the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a body in the river near the CP rail bridge near the Holiday Inn hotel.

The bridge and nearby trails were closed to pedestrian traffic and people were advised to avoid the area as police investigated.

Police say the body of a 46-year-old man was recovered from the river.

View image in full screen Police in Peterborough, Ont., investigate after a body was found in the Otonabee River near the CP Rail bridge on March 30, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

View image in full screen Pathways near the CP Rail bridge over the Otonabee River were closed as police investigated the discovery of a body. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The bridge and walkway reopened to the public around 9:25 a.m.

That afternoon, police stated the Office of the Coroner is now investigating with assistance from the police service.

No other details were provided.

More to come.