Body found in Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ont.: police

Peterborough police report a body was found in the Otonabee River in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Thursday morning.
Around 8:15 a.m. the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a body in the river near the CP rail bridge near the Holiday Inn hotel.
The bridge and nearby trails were closed to pedestrian traffic and people were advised to avoid the area as police investigated.
Police say the body of a 46-year-old man was recovered from the river.
The bridge and walkway reopened to the public around 9:25 a.m.
Trending Now
That afternoon, police stated the Office of the Coroner is now investigating with assistance from the police service.
No other details were provided.
More to come.
More on Crime
- Pizza receipt leads police to 12-year-old suspect in Milwaukee man’s murder
- Alleged Quebec cop killer was on probation, had history of mental health problems
- Quebec police carry out anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia
- Tributes pour in across Canada for Quebec police officer killed: ‘Sgt. Breau, rest easy’
Comments