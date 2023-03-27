OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.