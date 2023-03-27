Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 10:54 am
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS
OHLLondon KnightsOntario Hockey Leaguekitchener rangersWindsor SpitfiresFlint FirebirdsOHL playoffsKitchener Rangers newsLondon news#ohlrangersKitchener Rangers playoffsOhl Rangers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

More on Canada
Story continues below advertisement

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

Story continues below advertisement

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

OPP divers recover body of missing ice fisherman on Bark Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP divers recovered the body of ice fisherman from a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday after he was reported missing a day earlier.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the emergency response team responded to a report a man who had gone out ice fishing on Bark Lake on Friday night had not returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

The lake is located about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP launched a search on Saturday and continued on Sunday until around 11 a.m. when members of the underwater search and recovery unit located the body of the missing individual.

Police did not identify the victim. On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety and warning from WFPS'
Ice safety and warning from WFPS

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers