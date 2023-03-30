2 sexual assaults reported near Humber College in south Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two reports of sexual assault were reported on the same day near Humber College’s Lakeshore campus.

Police said the first incident happened on Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m. when a woman was walking in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Kipling Avenue near the campus.

Investigators said a man approached a woman from behind and she was assaulted. He left the area on foot.

Two hours later, at around 6:20 p.m., a woman was walking in the same area when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her, police allege.

The man then fled the area. Police said they believe the two incidents are related.

An image of the man was released.

He is described as five-foot-eight to five-foot-eleven, with a slim to medium build, with possible marks on his face and a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured plaid jacket, dark-coloured pants, and dark shoes. He may be carrying a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.