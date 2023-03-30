Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 sexual assaults reported near Humber College in south Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 6:45 am
Image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Image of the suspect. Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two reports of sexual assault were reported on the same day near Humber College’s Lakeshore campus.

Police said the first incident happened on Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m. when a woman was walking in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Kipling Avenue near the campus.

Investigators said a man approached a woman from behind and she was assaulted. He left the area on foot.

Two hours later, at around 6:20 p.m., a woman was walking in the same area when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her, police allege.

The man then fled the area. Police said they believe the two incidents are related.

Read more: Woman reports sexual assault after getting off TTC bus, suspect wanted

Story continues below advertisement

An image of the man was released.

Trending Now

He is described as five-foot-eight to five-foot-eleven, with a slim to medium build, with possible marks on his face and a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured plaid jacket, dark-coloured pants, and dark shoes. He may be carrying a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceSexual Assaultsex assaultToronto Sexual Assaultlake shore boulevardHumber CollegeToronto sex assaultHumber College Lakeshore campus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers