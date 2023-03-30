Okanagan talent comes together to make comedic short film

Send this page to someone via email

A group of creatives from the Okanagan have come together to create a short film called Dad Bod Dale that won the People’s Choice Award at the first OSIF Okanagan Screen Awards.

Co-created by Carly Fawcett and Cam Woodman, the short comedy delivers laughs in a mockumentary style.

“It is about a plumber who decides to audition for a ‘Movember’ calendar shoot he gets rejected or he then meets a young sort of Selling Sunset LA brat who sees him for the first time and has decided that he has her muse so they come together to create this calendar,” said Fawcett.

Taking on that role is Hannah Krostewitz, who plays Cassandrith.

“I think she just wants to make him beautiful and famous but she’s taking all the credit, which is the funny part, or she thinks she’s taking the credit,” said Krostewitz.

“She sees the face, she sees the personality and she just sees dollar signs.”

The film was produced and edited by Jamie Patterson who also took on the role of director of photography.

The short film was originally supposed to be five minutes long but now it runs just over 16 minutes, allowing the cast to crack more jokes while breaking the fourth wall.

“Once the three of us were working together, magic started happening, as we all brought that different element that made the story something special,” said Woodman, who also plays Dale.

“Our idea was to this under five-minute thing and I when I start writing it, I went rogue.”

The extra time also allowed the actors to go off-script.

“To have the actors that we did … all come together and be able to follow a script and follow a schedule but also throw down and improv and come up with insane bits off the spot was one of the best times I have had on set hands down,” said Fawcett.

There will be four screenings of Dad Bod Dale in Kelowna at Burke’s Hair Lounge on April 1 and ticket proceeds will go toward funding a sequel. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.ca