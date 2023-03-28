SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Short film about growing up Chinese in Metro Vancouver up for U.S. national award

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Short film about growing up Chinese in Metro Vancouver up for U.S. national award'
This is BC: Short film about growing up Chinese in Metro Vancouver up for U.S. national award
Tony Shi's autobiographical story about moving from China to Canada when he was eight and growing up in a new country is a love letter to his parents. The Coquitlam man's film has been nominated for best comedy series at the upcoming U.S. College Television Awards. Jay Durant has more on This is BC.
A Coquitlam man’s short film about growing up Chinese in Metro Vancouver has been nominated for a national award in the United States.

Wei-Lai is a short film that’s creating a big buzz. Tony Shi’s story, produced while studying at the University of Southern California, draws on his his experiences as a youth in British Columbia.

“The story is about a young immigrant boy. Essentially he says, ‘I don’t want to be Chinese anymore. I’m going to try my luck in the neighbourhood,’” Shi told Global’s This is BC.

The comedy is inspired by Shi’s experience moving from China to Canada with his parents when he was eight years old, and what life was like growing up in a new country.

“Between the age of eight to 16, all I wanted to do was assimilate and just be Canadian,” Shi said. “The film is ultimately a love letter to my parents, saying I’ve recognized everything that you’ve done for me and I don’t want to forget it.”

Wei-Lai has been nominated for Best Comedy Series at the upcoming College Television Awards in the U.S. It’s giving young filmmakers exposure at a time when diverse storytelling is being encouraged.

More on Entertainment

“It’s definitely nice now being in Los Angeles, being in Hollywood and seeing that shift in the broader public consciousness,” Shi said.

Shi is just starting to make a name for himself as a filmmaker, but said the recognition for Wei-Lai has given him the confidence to pursue this career, with the hopes of sharing more stories about life in B.C.

“It’s encouraging, would be the best way to describe it,” he said. “It tells me that I can keep going on this path.”

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

FilmThis is BCthis is bc global newsmulticulturalismThis is BC Jay DurantThis is BC storiesThis is BC with Jay DurantBc FilmJay Durant This is BCShort Filmimmigrant experienceu.s. film awardwei-lai
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

