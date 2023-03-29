Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 6:57 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday, March 26 at around 4:45 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue when she crossed paths with a man.

Officers said the man allegedly changed directions to follow the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man then fled southbound toward Sheppard Avenue West.

Read more: Suspect sought in ‘hate-motivated’ assault reported on Toronto subway train

Officers are searching for a man in his mid-20s, standing five-foot-seven and weighing around 170 pounds.

He was seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after student chased into Toronto Catholic school'
Police investigating after student chased into Toronto Catholic school
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSYonge StreetToronto Sexual AssaultCrime TorontoEmpress Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers