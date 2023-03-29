Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday, March 26 at around 4:45 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue when she crossed paths with a man.

Officers said the man allegedly changed directions to follow the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man then fled southbound toward Sheppard Avenue West.

Officers are searching for a man in his mid-20s, standing five-foot-seven and weighing around 170 pounds.

He was seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.