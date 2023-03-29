Suspect sought in ‘hate-motivated’ assault reported on Toronto subway train

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a “hate-motivated” assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 12, at around 10 p.m., a person boarded a Toronto Transit Commission subway eastbound at Islington Station.

Officers said a man approached them while allegedly yelling anti-LGBTQ2 remarks.

According to police, the man then allegedly pushed the victim, causing them to injure their leg.

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect.

The suspect is a man between 50 and 55 years old, with a large build. He has shaggy red and brown hair past his ears and a long reddish beard.

Police said he was seen wearing blue jeans and a red and black plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.