Crime

Suspect sought in ‘hate-motivated’ assault reported on Toronto subway train

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 2:40 pm
A composite police sketch of the man Toronto police are seeking in their investigation into a hate-motivated assault reported on a Toronto subway train. View image in full screen
A composite police sketch of the man Toronto police are seeking in their investigation into a hate-motivated assault reported on a Toronto subway train. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a “hate-motivated” assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 12, at around 10 p.m., a person boarded a Toronto Transit Commission subway eastbound at Islington Station.

Officers said a man approached them while allegedly yelling anti-LGBTQ2 remarks.

According to police, the man then allegedly pushed the victim, causing them to injure their leg.

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect.

The suspect is a man between 50 and 55 years old, with a large build. He has shaggy red and brown hair past his ears and a long reddish beard.

Police said he was seen wearing blue jeans and a red and black plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionTTC ViolenceHate Motivated AssaultToronto Hate Motivated AssaultHate-motivated assault Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

