Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lanes closed after crane truck rolls over along Hwy. 410 in Brampton: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 4:23 pm
Police are investigating after a crane truck rolled over along Highway 410. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a crane truck rolled over along Highway 410. OPP HSD / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say charges are pending after a crane truck rolled over along Highway 410 in Brampton.

In a tweet Wednesday at around 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 around Sandalwood Parkway.

Read more: Suspect sought in ‘hate-motivated’ assault reported on Toronto subway train

Officers said the flatbed crane truck rolled over into the right side ditch.

Police said the driver was not injured as a result of the incident.

According to police, charges are pending.

Lanes were closed temporarily for cleanup.

Advertisement
More on Crime
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHighway 410Sandalwood ParkwayHwy 410crane rollovercrane rolls over
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers