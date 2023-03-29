Lanes closed after crane truck rolls over along Hwy. 410 in Brampton: OPP

Police say charges are pending after a crane truck rolled over along Highway 410 in Brampton.
In a tweet Wednesday at around 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 around Sandalwood Parkway.
Officers said the flatbed crane truck rolled over into the right side ditch.
Police said the driver was not injured as a result of the incident.
According to police, charges are pending.
Lanes were closed temporarily for cleanup.
