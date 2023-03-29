Menu

National

Crime

Man faces hit-and-run charge after collision with Edmonton police vehicle

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 4:30 pm
A man was arrested on March 27, 2023 after Edmonton police say a minivan collided with an unmarked police vehicle in an incident they say was a hit and run. View image in full screen
A man was arrested on March 27, 2023 after Edmonton police say a minivan collided with an unmarked police vehicle in an incident they say was a hit and run. COURTESY: Michael J. O'Neill
Police say charges are pending against a man after an Edmonton police officer sustained minor injuries when the vehicle they were in was hit by a minivan.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, police said the man faces charges that include hit and run, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

The incident unfolded just before 1 p.m. on Monday, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

The EPS said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 119 Avenue and 35 Street.

“As police arrived, officers observed the vehicle leaving the area and noted the vehicle had a mismatched licence plate,” the EPS said. “As additional police resources prepared to assist, officers covertly followed the … minivan out of the area as it headed northbound on Victoria Trail to the Yellowhead overpass.

“While stopped at a red light, the vehicle suddenly completed a U-turn in the intersection, striking an unmarked police vehicle that was heading southbound on Victoria Trail.”

Police said the minivan then headed east on Yellowhead Trail “at a high rate of speed, at times reaching speeds well over 100 km/h.”

The EPS said its canine unit and helicopter were brought in to help pursue the vehicle.

“Due to the damage sustained during the collision, the vehicle slowed down on its own and came to rest in the area of Highway 16 and Range Road 222,” the EPS said. “Once there, a citizen used their vehicle to block it in and prevent it from fleeing further. Officers then took the male driver into custody.”

Police said the driver of the minivan was not injured and noted the officer’s injuries were minor enough that help from paramedics was not needed.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

