Crime

More than a year later, RCMP renew appeal for tips in hit and run that killed Edmonton woman

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 29, 2023 2:51 pm
A more recent photo of Angel Cardinal, who was killed in a hit and run on Highway 28 near Edmonton. View image in full screen
A more recent photo of Angel Cardinal, who was killed in a hit and run on Highway 28 near Edmonton. RCMP
It’s been more than a year since Angel Cardinal died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway near Edmonton, and police haven’t found the person who hit her.

In an effort to generate more tips, Morinville RCMP have released a picture of the 19-year-old Edmonton woman.

“Additionally, RCMP wish to speak to anyone that may have information on what brought Angel to Highway 28 on Feb. 26, 2022,” said RCMP in a news release Wednesday.

A photo of Angel Cardinal.
A photo of Angel Cardinal. RCMP

Police said around 5:30 a.m., an unknown man reported the hit and run on Highway 28, one kilometre north of the Anthony Henday.

Read more: Family searching for answers after teen killed in hit-and-run north of Edmonton

RCMP investigated the scene for several hours, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision or why Cardinal was in the area can call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

