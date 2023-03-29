More than a year later, RCMP renew appeal for tips in hit and run that killed Edmonton woman

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than a year since Angel Cardinal died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway near Edmonton, and police haven’t found the person who hit her.

In an effort to generate more tips, Morinville RCMP have released a picture of the 19-year-old Edmonton woman.

1:54 Family searching for answers after teen killed in hit-and-run north of Edmonton

“Additionally, RCMP wish to speak to anyone that may have information on what brought Angel to Highway 28 on Feb. 26, 2022,” said RCMP in a news release Wednesday.

Police said around 5:30 a.m., an unknown man reported the hit and run on Highway 28, one kilometre north of the Anthony Henday.

RCMP investigated the scene for several hours, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision or why Cardinal was in the area can call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.