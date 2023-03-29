Menu

Fire

Woman dies following fire last week on Adelaide Street: London, Ont. police

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 29, 2023 3:48 pm
London, Ont., fire crews responded to a working fire at 571 Adelaide St. at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
London, Ont., fire crews responded to a working fire at 571 Adelaide St. at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023. via London Fire Department / Twitter
A woman who was critically injured in an apartment fire last week has died, according to police in London, Ont.

The fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex at 571 Adelaide St. N. around 1:20 a.m. on March 24.

Upon entering an apartment on the third floor with heavy smoke, fire officials said they found a woman inside the apartment and transported her to hospital with critical injuries.

Read more: Major grass and barn fire in south end of London, Ont.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play, and the woman’s identity will not be released.

One cat also died in the fire, with damages estimated at $75,000.

No cause for the fire has been released as of the time of publication.

