Woman dies following fire last week on Adelaide Street: London, Ont. police

A woman who was critically injured in an apartment fire last week has died, according to police in London, Ont.

The fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment complex at 571 Adelaide St. N. around 1:20 a.m. on March 24.

Upon entering an apartment on the third floor with heavy smoke, fire officials said they found a woman inside the apartment and transported her to hospital with critical injuries.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play, and the woman’s identity will not be released.

One cat also died in the fire, with damages estimated at $75,000.

No cause for the fire has been released as of the time of publication.