Major grass and barn fire in south end of London, Ont.

A fire in the south end of the city was so large Tuesday the London Fire Department called in mutual aid to assist with fighting the blaze.

The fire was reported at a farm on Old Victora Road north of Wilton Grove Road between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m.

Incident update 2: mutual aid requested for tankers. Crews protecting exposures. MEDIA – PC Loveland will be available at 3:35 pm at Old Victoria Rd and Bradley for an update or call PIC Byron. #ldnont @lpsmediaoffice @CityofLdnOnt pic.twitter.com/LxU4dsMfbF — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 28, 2023

While having to battle the fire in a defensive mode upon arrival, the department says no injuries were reported.

The department says mutual aid was requested from neighbouring municipalities for additional tankers.

London police were assisting with road closures, as Old Victora Road was closed between Wilton Grove Road and Discovery Drive. Wilton Grove was also closed between Commerce Road and Old Victoria Road.

More to come…