Fire

Major grass and barn fire in south end of London, Ont.

By By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 28, 2023 5:31 pm
A grass and barn fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the south end of London along Old Victoria Road. View image in full screen
A grass and barn fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the south end of London along Old Victoria Road. London Fire Department
A fire in the south end of the city was so large Tuesday the London Fire Department called in mutual aid to assist with fighting the blaze.

The fire was reported at a farm on Old Victora Road north of Wilton Grove Road between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m.

While having to battle the fire in a defensive mode upon arrival, the department says no injuries were reported.

The department says mutual aid was requested from neighbouring municipalities for additional tankers.

London police were assisting with road closures, as Old Victora Road was closed between Wilton Grove Road and Discovery Drive. Wilton Grove was also closed between Commerce Road and Old Victoria Road.

More to come…

LondonFireLondon OntarioLdnontGrass FireLondon Fire DepartmentLondon Firebarn fireOld Victoria Road
