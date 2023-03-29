Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in 2020 Toronto mosque stabbing found not criminally responsible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 2:47 pm
A man accused of killing a 58-year-old Muslim man outside a Toronto mosque has been found not criminally responsible in the case.

Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, who was stabbed outside the International Muslim Organization in west Toronto on Sept. 12, 2020.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says Von Neutegem was found not criminally responsible by an Ontario court on Friday, and the matter was referred to the Ontario Review Board.

Read more: Alleged Toronto mosque killer’s case put over to mid-February

The board decides if and how not criminally responsible patients should be detained.

Psychiatric reports filed with the court said Von Neutegem suffered from schizophrenia.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the reports said he was not diagnosed or treated for the mental illness at the time of the attack on Zafis.

