Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 18 2020 5:54pm
02:16

Toronto police announce arrest in Rexdale mosque homicide

Toronto police have arrested a 34 year old man in connection with the death of 58-year-old Mohamed-Aslim Zafis. Erica Vella reports.

