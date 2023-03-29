Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Listing on pause for landmark N.S. church as officials sift through offers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Catholic Church install new Archbishop of Toronto'
Catholic Church install new Archbishop of Toronto
The biggest Catholic archdiocese in Canada has installed 51-year-old Francis Leo as Archbishop of Toronto. Ahmar Khan reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The sale listing for a deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark in the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia has been put on pause.

Suzanne Lefort, a former treasurer of the parish council, says the listing for St. Bernard Church is on hold while church officials sift through offers and questions from interested people.

She didn’t say how many offers the diocese of Halifax-Yarmouth received, but she says people have questions about the property that was completed in 1942 and put on sale last week for $250,000.

Read more: Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. Acadian community now up for sale

The listing says St. Bernard Church took 32 years to build and the building’s more than 8,000 granite blocks were transported by railroad and oxen to St. Bernard, N.S., about 35 kilometres southwest of Digby, N.S.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

St. Bernard closed last summer as the number of parishioners dwindled to as few as 40 people per week in the 1,300-square-metre building.

She says church officials hope to make a final decision this week, adding that as far as she knows all the offers came from within Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers