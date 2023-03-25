Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. community now up for sale

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Saint John church begins transformation to climbing gym'
Saint John church begins transformation to climbing gym
There was a strange sort of furniture store sale Saturday in Saint John. Pews were for sale out of the former St. John the Baptist Church in the south end, marking the beginning of a new life for the former place of worship. Silas Brown has more – Sep 4, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.

St. Bernard Church officially closed last summer as the number of people attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building had fallen to about 30 to 40 people.

The building has been listed for $250,000, with realtors noting it contains over 8,000 blocks of granite in its construction and is among the largest churches in eastern Canada.

Read more: Halifax church uncovers 200-year-old original gable during renovation

Suzanne Lefort, a former treasurer of the parish council, said it’s been estimated — while she was in her volunteer position — that thorough repairs would cost over a million dollars for improvements to the roof, water system and the 28,000 cubic metre interior.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She also said it remains uncertain as of Saturday what precisely will happen to a very large crucifix behind the altar, but added the church’s sacred objects are not part of the sale.

She said she hopes an investor purchases the building and gives it a fresh purpose that benefits the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.

More on Canada
Roman Catholic churchAcadianChurch Salenova scotia churchChurch for salechurch listingNova Scotia church saleSt. Bernard Church
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers