Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. community now up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

A huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.

St. Bernard Church officially closed last summer as the number of people attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building had fallen to about 30 to 40 people.

The building has been listed for $250,000, with realtors noting it contains over 8,000 blocks of granite in its construction and is among the largest churches in eastern Canada.

Suzanne Lefort, a former treasurer of the parish council, said it’s been estimated — while she was in her volunteer position — that thorough repairs would cost over a million dollars for improvements to the roof, water system and the 28,000 cubic metre interior.

Story continues below advertisement

She also said it remains uncertain as of Saturday what precisely will happen to a very large crucifix behind the altar, but added the church’s sacred objects are not part of the sale.

She said she hopes an investor purchases the building and gives it a fresh purpose that benefits the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.