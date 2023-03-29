Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cambridge, Ont. council approves lower speed limits all across city

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 11:52 am
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Council in Cambridge, Ont., approved several moves that will slow traffic down across the city in the coming years.

Speed limits in residential neighbourhoods will fall to 40 km/h from 50 km/h, while those in school zones will drop to 30 km/h  over the next two years.

Read more: Design for twinning of Preston Memorial Auditorium approved by Cambridge, Ont. council

“These reduced speed limits are intended to set an expectation of more conscious driving behaviours, reduce collisions, and create a more welcoming environment for pedestrians and active modes of transportation,” a staff report to council read.

The city had been conducting a pilot project in some areas since 2021 which saw speed limits reduced to 40 km/h from 50 km/h, but this will expand those measures right across Cambridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cambridge, Ont. property taxes to climb 4.74% after council approves budget

The report said changes to signage and measures to make residents aware of the new rules would have an estimated price tag of $535,000.

Trending Now

Council also approved a reduction of speed limits on Allendale Road, Boxwood Drive, Cherry Blossom Road and Royal Oak Road where the maximum will now be 50 km/h.

Click to play video: 'City of Lethbridge exploring school zone changes: ‘This is definitely a right move’'
City of Lethbridge exploring school zone changes: ‘This is definitely a right move’
TrafficKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsCambridge newsCambridgeSchool ZonesSpeed Limitcambridge city counciltraffic changesdriving behaviourCambridge speed limits
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers