Cambridge, Ont. council approves lower speed limits all across city

Council in Cambridge, Ont., approved several moves that will slow traffic down across the city in the coming years.

Speed limits in residential neighbourhoods will fall to 40 km/h from 50 km/h, while those in school zones will drop to 30 km/h over the next two years.

“These reduced speed limits are intended to set an expectation of more conscious driving behaviours, reduce collisions, and create a more welcoming environment for pedestrians and active modes of transportation,” a staff report to council read.

The city had been conducting a pilot project in some areas since 2021 which saw speed limits reduced to 40 km/h from 50 km/h, but this will expand those measures right across Cambridge.

The report said changes to signage and measures to make residents aware of the new rules would have an estimated price tag of $535,000.

Council also approved a reduction of speed limits on Allendale Road, Boxwood Drive, Cherry Blossom Road and Royal Oak Road where the maximum will now be 50 km/h.